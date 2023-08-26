Helmet compliance by motorists has increased in Chennai: Traffic Police

August 26, 2023 01:44 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore on Saturday inaugurated an awareness programme of the Greater Chennai City Traffic Police (GCTP), titled ‘Namma Helmet’ (Our Helmet).

The GCTP, in association with social organisation Ladnun Nagrik Parishad (LNP), conducted the helmet distribution programme at Spencer’s junction. Mr. Rathore distributed the helmets to motorcycle riders/ pillion riders who were found riding without helmets. In addition to this, the motorists were sensitised regarding the importance of helmet usage, with the traffic police displaying awareness videos.

With a motto, ‘Your safety is our priority,’ the GCTP aims to prevent accidents on roads through strict and stringent enforcement of road rules and by creating awareness among the public on road safety.

Through the staging of various awareness campaigns, the GCTP issensitising road users about the importance of safe driving practices.

‘Aim to keep traffic violations to a minimum’

Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic R. Sudhakar said apart from various road safety violations, special attention is always and primarily paid to helmet compliance since it plays a crucial role in protecting the life of a road user. “The ‘Namma Helmet’ programme is aimed at inculcating awareness among the motorists that helmets are necessary to protect their lives. Our ambition is to ensure that traffic violations are kept at a minimum in the city. We are endeavouring to achieve that goal,” said Mr. Sudhakar.

“As per a recent survey conducted to observe helmet compliance, compared to last year, rider helmet compliance has increased by 1.9% and pillion riders helmet compliance has increased by 9.7%. This has been achieved only due to strict enforcement, and by creating awareness among the road users. We have now achieved 90% compliance of helmet wearing by riders,” he said.

Mr. Sudhakar also said that while motorists are being issued challans for not wearing helmets, charge memos have been issued to any police personnel found not wearing helmets.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic (South) N.M. Mylvahanan, and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic Samay Singh Meena also participated in the programme.