‘Hello police’ helpline started in Tiruvallur to tackle illegal activities

CHENNAI

11 September 2020 04:04 IST

Residents can call special number 90033 90050 to provide information.

The Tiruvallur district police have started ‘Hello Police’ — a special number at a control room — in a move to crack down on illegal activity, including sand mining and ganja and gutkha smuggling, with the help of information from residents.

The special number is 90033 90050. A control room with four police personnel, who will work on shift basis, has been set up in the Tiruvallur SP’s office. “Any member of the public can call, text or WhatsApp information related to illegal sand mining, gutkha, ganja, lottery, gambling and illicit arrack. The identity of the sender will not be revealed,” said P. Aravindhan, SP, Tiruvallur district.

The complaint will be sent to the SP. “A total of five special teams have been formed to investigate the complaint. I will forward it to the respective team and they will rush to the spot and conduct a raid. If it is a false information, we will contact the caller again to verify, otherwise they won’t be disturbed,” he added.

The Tiruvallur district police have booked 3,657 prohibition cases, 634 illegal sand mining cases, 469 Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act cases, and 45 gambling cases.

“We have been cracking down on illegal activities. But this can be done efficiently with help from the public. People hesitate, fearing their identity may be revealed. Hence, this control room has been started,” Mr. Aravindhan said.