‘Hello’ from the other side

These are unlikely RJs — they are silent for most part of the interaction. Even as the one-hour discussion draws to a close, their answers are still marked by some tentativeness.

So, there are the three of them — Manimegalai, Fathima and Vimala, drawn from a crop of new “recruits” at Anna Community Radio, being run from the Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC) at Anna University.

Around three months ago, they were spotted during a “recruitment” drive by Anna Community Radio station. They had no prior training in radio, and that worked to their advantage. The biggest advantage was that they were from areas that fall within the range covered by Anna Community Radio. Manimegalai and Fathima are from Venkatapuram in Guindy; and Vimala is from Pallikaranai. Selvakumari, associated full-time time with Anna CR points out that the low-powered, 50-watt station — which is what community radios are meant to be — can be heard by residents even in areas close to Sri Balaji Dental College & Hospital at Pallikaranai, to explain why Vimala was roped in.

Welcome to he world of community radios run by the community, for the community.

These three are called community-volunteers, and they are part of 50-member team that broadcasts programmes for people within a 15-kilometre radius. Selvakumari explains they would be scripting the programmes with the support of subject matter experts, with their assistance particularly sought when the programme is based on a niche subject and requires nuanced treatment.

The community volunteers receive a honorarium for every programme they handle.

Woman and Children’s welfare forms the larger focus of the programming. Notable programmes in this genre are Magalir Neeram (which won an award from the Information & Broadcasting Ministry in 2014) and a programme on children’s rights, Selvakumari points out.

“When Anna Community Radio was launched in 2004, a baseline study was carried out, thereby mapping all the areas that came under its coverage, and through interactions with residents, an idea about what programmes would connect with them emerged,” says Vinod Rajesh, production assistant at EMRC.

Anna CR has been tying up with government agencies as well as other organisations known for serving society — notable examples include Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, Tamil Nadu AIDS Control Society, and Adyar Cancer Institute — for programmes.

“There is also the practice of general programmes being shared among community radios from across Tamil Nadu,” says S. Gowri, director, EMRC.

Since 2004, the station has been periodically recruiting community volunteers who would take these programmes to the community.

That takes us to Malliga Kaliappan, a reluctant recruit, who got in on the ground floor. A resident of Kotturpuram, she was recruited 16 years ago around the time Anna CR was launched.

Even after she went on air, she was unsure about how suited she was for this role, and this diffidence continued until an unexpected validation came her way.

“When my husband was travelling through nearby Kottur, he tuned in to Anna CR, and I was on air, presenting a programme about nutrition, and he was struck by the poise with which I handled the discussion,” laughs Malliga.

She explains that being a programme presenter did her self-confidence a world of good, and she went on to complete higher studies in yoga.

Even today, Malliga may not be that quintessential radio jockey, who are expected to speak a-mile-a-minute, and come up with snappy wisecracks at will.

But she represents the reason one should persist with the community-radio concept despite the various issues plaguing it. Her experience shows how it can build people from the community.