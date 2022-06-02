Height violations in buildings most common in Chennai metropolitan area

CMDA and the other local bodies are carrying out an inspection of all constructions

CMDA and the other local bodies are carrying out an inspection of all constructions

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority has identified violations pertaining to height restrictions in most of the buildings that have been inspected in Chennai Metropolitan Area.

CMDA Member Secretary Anshul Mishra has ordered an inspection of all constructions to identify violations. “The inspection is under way in various local bodies, including Greater Chennai Corporation. The inspection will be completed by mid-June. Out of the 396 buildings surveyed, 16 have been found with violations. Most commonly found violations are increasing the height of the buildings and raising unauthorised floors. We have issued a notice,” said an official.

In the recent inspection, it was observed that most violations were in the form of increased height of the building without constructing any unauthorised floors. One building was found with changed usage and inadequate car parking, said an official.

As many as 318 non-high-rise buildings, 51 high-rise buildings, 27 institutions and industries were inspected. As many as 290 buildings were inspected in the Greater Chennai Corporation and 106 were inspected in other local bodies. A total of 36 officials led by the Enforcement Cell of the CMDA has carried out the inspection of buildings.