Heed Supreme Court order, release Rajiv assassination case convicts: Opposition

A host of party leaders, including Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president and Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin, on Thursday urged the Tamil Nadu government to adopt a resolution for the release of the seven life convicts in the assassination case of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, after the Supreme Court said the Governor could consider their pleas for release.

Expressing happiness over the Supreme Court order, Mr. Stalin said the government should understand the spirit of the order and take steps for the release of the convicts. He recalled the appeals made by late DMK leader M. Karunanidhi to the government, in connection with their release.

Welcoming the Supreme Court verdict, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary Vaiko urged Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palanisami to immediately convene the cabinet and reiterate the earlier decision of the State Government to release all the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

‘Silver lining’

He said the judgment of the Bench was a silver lining in the dark horizon of the past, with regards to the case of Perarivalan and others, who are seeking premature release after going through 26 years of imprisonment.

Though the then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had convened a special session of the Assembly to pass a resolution seeking the release of the seven convicts and had sent the proposal to the Centre for consultation, the Union Government had cited various impediments and delayed the decision without any justification.

“I am happy that the convicts will now come out of the walls of the prison to see the light of life. I did whatever I could in my capacity to get them relief,” Mr. Vaiko said, adding that the judgment had become a panacea for State governments, because till date, the powers conferred on State governments under Article 161 were often interrupted by the Centre.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)founder and president Thol. Thirumavalavan also demanded the release of the seven convicts. In a statement, Mr. Thirumavalavan said that the Supreme Court’s order had confirmed the party’s long-held stance that the State government had the power to release the convicts.

He urged the Governor and the government of Tamil Nadu to release all the convicts. The State committee of the Communist Party of India- Marxist (CPI-M), in a statement through secretary K. Balakrishnan, also urged the Governor and the government of Tamil Nadu to ensure the release of the convicts without any delay.

Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) president M.H. Jawhirullah welcomed the judgement and urged the Tamil Nadu government to issue a cabinet resolution recommending the release of the seven convicts. In a statement, MP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) youth wing president Anbumani Ramadoss said the Tamil Nadu government should not file a review petition against the order, which he welcomed. Mr. Ramadoss said that the Supreme Court had delivered justice to the seven convicts and that they should be released without delay.