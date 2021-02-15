Heavy vehicles trundle through Dasarathapuram street

15 February 2021 10:23 IST

At night, we have to endure the noise created by these vehicles, say residents

Residents of Veeramamunivar Street in Dasarathapuram near Chinmaya Nagar are concerned about the continual movement of mini-lorries in their neighbourhood.

Mini-lorries and buses are parked at two open spaces along the street. With their frequent movement, these vehicles pose a threat to the safety of pedestrians. Residents also complain about how the noise resulting from the movement of these mini-lorries at night disrupts their sleep.

When the lockdown was at its height, these mini-lorries remained idle as film shootings had been put on hold. With relaxations in the lockdown, the movement of these mini-lorries resumed.

The stretch falls in Ward 129 of Zone 10 of the Greater Chennai Corporation.

“We have been regularly complaining to the local police and GCC to check the practice of parking such vehicles in a residential locality. But, neither of them has acted on the complaint,” says K. Vivekananda, a resident of Dasarathapuram.

Due to the movement of these vehicles, Veeramamunivar Street has lost much of its bitumen topping.

Veeramamunivar Street provides access to big localities in the vicinity which include Koyambedu and Vadapalani.

It is also one of the interior streets that motorists take to avoid having to travel down the congested Jawaharlal Nehru Main Road and narrow Kaliamman Koil Street.

During weekends and festival holidays, Veeramamunivar Street witnesses a greater influx of vehicles as residents of Ashok Nagar, Virugambakkam, Porur, Nesapakkam and Valasaravakkam use it to reach CMBT, thereby avoiding the Koyambedu junction where a flyover is under construction.

A Corporation official, says “Steps will be taken to relocate THE mini-lorries from the neighbourhood at the earliest.”