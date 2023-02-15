Heavy vehicles not allowed near Greenways Road 

February 15, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - Chennai

In view of Metro Rail Phase-II works at the junction between Greenways Road and D.G.S. Dinakaran Salai, the incoming direction stretch from Adyar bridge has become narrow, resulting in road congestion and slow movement of traffic.

Hence, heavy vehicles such as water tankers, lorries and other commercial vehicles coming from Adyar LB road to Greenways Road x D.G.S. Dinakaran Salai from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. will be diverted to take a left turn at Adyar Malar Hospital Junction and proceed to Kotturpuram through Aadhithanar Salai to reach their destination, said traffic police on Tuesday.

