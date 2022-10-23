Heavy rush in six bus termini and two railway stations in city

The Koyambedu bus terminus, along with the remaining five bus termini in the city, on Sunday witnessed heavy footfall of passengers eager to reach their native places to celebrate Diwali. The State Transport Department had announced that it would operate more than 10,500 buses, including special services, for three days from October 21 to 23. On the last day of the special bus services to be operated from the city, the Transport Department expects more than 2 lakh passengers to take the normal and special buses.

A senior official of the department said the Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar had earlier announced that 4,500 special buses would be operated in addition to the 2,100 normal services. The department had specified the buses to be operated to various destinations in the State from the six bus termini, opened special ticket counters and installed a round-the-clock control room for receiving feedback and complaints. The Transport Minister had also directed the officials to operate more Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses linking the six bus termini from different parts of the city, he added.

The Koyambedu bus terminus from where large number of buses were operated saw heavy congestion on Sunday evening.

The department official said on Sunday nearly two lakh passengers have pre-booked the bus tickets. A total of five lakh passengers had travelled in the State Transport Corporation buses, including the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC), in more than 9,000 buses from the six bus termini, he added.

The situation at the Dr. MGR Chennai Central and Egmore stations were also the same as all the trains operated within and outside the State witnessed heavy crowds with Railway Protection Force personnel facing a tough task to control the rush.

B. Guganesan, Chief Public Relations Officer, Southern Railway, said a total of 29 special trains covering 244 trips were operated to various parts of the State and the country.