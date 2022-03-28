Heavy rush in Chennai Metro trains due to strike

At Koyambedu station, queue was extending up to the entrance

At suburban train stations too there was a huge crowd owing to the bus strike. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

Chennai Metro trains and stations witnessed heavy crowds on Monday morning as most of the MTC buses were not available as a result of the all-India strike which was announced by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions.

Koyambedu station was particularly packed with queues extending up to almost its entrance.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), up to 10 a.m. nearly 40,000 passengers had used the train services since 5 a.m. on Monday. “We noticed that some of the important junctions like Koyambedu where hundreds of people take buses walking into our station and boarding a train. By the end of the day, we may know how many people travelled,” an official said.

Of late, about 1.5 lakh passengers travel in Chennai Metro trains through the week and the figures fall significantly during the weekend.