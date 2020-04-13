Heavy rush at Koyambedu flower market ahead of Tamil New Year Day

Shops in Koyambedu wholesale market witnessed heavy rush on Monday, ahead of the Tamil New Year day. People made last-minute purchases but did not observe the physical distancing norm.

The prices of flowers, which were very low till Sunday due to the lockdown, doubled on Monday. Wholesale traders said there was more crowd than usual in both vegetable and flower shops since the lockdown period started last month.

Many visitors wore hand kerchiefs as masks and people jostled for space to make the purchase.

The flower market received 4,000 visitors on Monday, which was more than double the number compared to last week. A total of 17 truckloads, mainly rose and marigold, arrived in the market on Monday. This was double the quantity received till Sunday, they said.

N.Shiva Peter, a flower merchant, said there was demand for marigold and jasmine and most of the produce was sold out. As the market was operated for limited hours, people rushed in to buy vegetables and flowers.

While roses and marigold were priced up to ₹100 a kg, jasmine was sold for ₹40-₹80 a kg in the wholesale market.