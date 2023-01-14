Heavy rush at five bus stands and three railway terminals as thousands head home for Pongal

January 14, 2023 07:46 am | Updated 07:47 am IST - CHENNAI

There was heavy crowd at the five bus stations in the city on Friday, the second day of the special bus operations for the Pongal festival introduced by the Transport department.

The Koyambedu bus terminus from where a majority of the long-distance buses towards Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Erode, Salem, Coimbatore, Nagercoil, Tirunelveli, Tiruchendur and Kanniyakumari, originate were packed with commuters throughout the day.

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar visited the Koyambedu bus terminus to take stock of the situation on Friday night.

The Transport Department had announced the operation of about 10,750 buses from January 12 to 14 from the five bus termini in the city, including Koyambedu, Madhavaram, K.K. Nagar, Poonamallee, and Tambaram Sanatorium.

A senior official said more than three lakh passengers had travelled on Thursday and Friday in 6,700 buses. About 1.75 lakh passengers had booked tickets for the Pongal festival and nearly 4,000 buses were planned to be operated on Saturday when an even more heavy rush of passengers was expected, the transport official added.

Overcrowding, high fares

S. Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Selaiyur, said the buses were congested with heavy crowd at the Tambaram bus stop located near the railway station that he found it difficult to even travel standing. He complained about the private buses running full and fares being exorbitant.

Special booking counters have been opened and a round-the-clock control room had been set up at the Koyambedu bus terminus. Help desks have been set up in 20 important bus stops across the city for helping the passengers.

The Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Chennai Central, Egmore and Tambaram railway stations were fully crowded on Friday. The Southern Railway had announced special trains for clearing the extra rush for the Pongal festival and all the trains were fully booked.

B. Guganesan, Chief Public Relations Officer, said 24 services to southern and western parts of the State are being operated starting from January 12.