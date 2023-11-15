ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rains witnessed overnight in and around Chennai

November 15, 2023 10:31 am | Updated 10:48 am IST - CHENNAI

The weather system in the Bay of Bengal is expected to move upwards towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, which would result in a gradual drop in rain intensity for the coasts of Tamil Nadu

The Hindu Bureau

Heavy rain lashes in Chennai on the evening of November 14, 2023 | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

Several rain gauges in and around Chennai recorded heavy rains Tuesday night. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted that light to moderate rains will continue at a few places in the northern and delta districts on Wednesday morning.

According to the RMC, the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded a heavy rainfall of 7 cm till 5.30 a.m. on Tuesday. Rain gauges in Anna University, YMCA Nandanam and Hindustan University also recorded 7 cm of rainfall. Many places like Pallikaranai, Puzhal, Ennore, Villivakkam, Poonamallee and Chembarambakkam had experienced light to moderate rains.

While many other districts like Cuddalore and Vellore too received overnight rains, Karaikal had recorded the heaviest downpour of 10 cm followed by Nagappattinam with 8 cm.

The well-marked low pressure area is set to gain strength as depression over west-central Bay of Bengal on Tuesday is likely to move further up towards Andhra Pradesh coast. This means the rain intensity is likely to reduce gradually over coastal Tamil Nadu.

The weather system may grow as a deep depression off the Andhra coast by Wednesday and recurve north-northeastwards and reach northwest Bay of Bengal, off the Odisha coast, by November 17.

This would bring scattered rains covering up to only 50% of weather stations in the State for the rest of the week.

While one or two places in the delta and some in the northern region may witness heavy rains, intense rains may be concentrated over Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts on Wednesday.

Overnight moderate rains also brought some inflow into major reservoirs, which are the city’s drinking water sources.

Chennai and its peripheral areas may have light to moderate rains till Tuesday afternoon.

