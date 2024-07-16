Heavy rain to lash Western Ghats areas in Tamil Nadu till July 18

A strong monsoon current will intensify rain in the Western Ghats areas of Tamil Nadu, which are likely to receive very heavy rainfall till July 18.

This southwest monsoon has brought surplus rainfall over most parts of the State from the start. The State’s seasonal rainfall continues to remain above average, with nearly 16 cm recorded against its normal share of 8.3 cm since June 1. Most of the districts in the State, barring Nagapattinam and Thoothukudi, have experienced excess rainfall.

Rain continued to lash various places, including Valparai (3 cm), Virinjipuram in Vellore district (2 cm), and Udhagamandalam (1 cm), on Tuesday between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. Light rain occurred in places such as Cuddalore, Chennai, Palani, Kallakurichi, and Arani.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said isolated places in the Nilgiris and the ghat areas of Coimbatore would receive rain of very heavy intensity. Heavy rain may lash one or two places in the ghat areas of Tiruppur on Wednesday. A similar weather pattern is likely to continue over the ghat areas adjoining Kerala, where the monsoon current is active.

The presence of a shear zone and moisture in the atmosphere will mean cloudy skies and pleasant weather over north Tamil Nadu and coastal places such as Chennai. Evening thunderstorms activity in Chennai, which has maintained its normalcy during this monsoon, may continue till July 19.

S. Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, RMC Chennai, said the monsoon trough and strong winds would trigger rains over Tamil Nadu’s ghat areas along Kerala. The low-pressure area forming over the west-central Bay of Bengal on July 19 may not have a direct impact on the entire State. However, parts closer to the west coast may experience rainfall this week.

The monsoon wind surge brought bountiful rain over the ghat areas over the last 24-hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, with Avalanche recording a whopping 37 cm. Several other weather stations in the Western Ghat districts recorded very heavy rainfall.

Places, such as Chennai, are heading towards surplus rainfall this month thanks to the frequent thunderstorm activity over north Tamil Nadu. With a fortnight left in July, Nungambakkam in Chennai has already recorded 17.3 cm of rainfall, whereas the normal for July is 10.1 cm. Similarly, Meenambakkam has also received a rainfall of 15 cm.