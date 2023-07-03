Heavy rain may lash parts of Tamil Nadu till July 6: IMD

July 03, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Intense rainfall may continue to lash parts of the State till Thursday under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal.

The wet weather has helped cool down several places, including Madurai and Chennai, on Monday. Karur Paramathi and Erode experienced the day’s highest temperature of 38.5 degree Celsius and 38 degree Celsius on Monday.

Valparai received 6 cm rain. Kodaikanal and Periakulam in Theni district, received 2 cm. The weather station in Chennai, Karaikal and Yercaud were among the places that recorded light rain till 7.30 p.m.

S. Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said the prevailing weather system and strong westerly winds would trigger thunderstorms.

The southwest monsoon covered the entire country on Sunday, six days ahead of schedule. The strengthening of monsoon current covering Kerala would also bring rain over adjoining western ghats districts this week. Tamil Nadu has so far registered an overall rainfall of 6 cm, which is considered normal for the season since June 1.

He said the Nilgiris and Coimbatore would get rain of very heavy intensity. Seven districts, including Madurai, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli, are likely to receive heavy rain in one or two places on Tuesday. The same weather pattern may continue till July 6 after which there may be a drop in rainfall.

Chennai is also likely to experience relatively clement weather with light or moderate rain in some areas and a day temperature of 34 degree Celsius for two days.

