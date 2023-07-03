ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rain may lash parts of Tamil Nadu till July 6: IMD

July 03, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Prevailing weather system and strong westerly winds are likely to trigger thunderstorms

The Hindu Bureau

Several parts of Chennai received light rain on Monday. | Photo Credit: R.RAGU

Intense rainfall may continue to lash parts of the State till Thursday under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal.

The wet weather has helped cool down several places, including Madurai and Chennai, on Monday. Karur Paramathi and Erode experienced the day’s highest temperature of 38.5 degree Celsius and 38 degree Celsius on Monday.

Valparai received 6 cm rain. Kodaikanal and Periakulam in Theni district, received 2 cm. The weather station in Chennai, Karaikal and Yercaud were among the places that recorded light rain till 7.30 p.m.

S. Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said the prevailing weather system and strong westerly winds would trigger thunderstorms.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The southwest monsoon covered the entire country on Sunday, six days ahead of schedule. The strengthening of monsoon current covering Kerala would also bring rain over adjoining western ghats districts this week. Tamil Nadu has so far registered an overall rainfall of 6 cm, which is considered normal for the season since June 1.

He said the Nilgiris and Coimbatore would get rain of very heavy intensity. Seven districts, including Madurai, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli, are likely to receive heavy rain in one or two places on Tuesday. The same weather pattern may continue till July 6 after which there may be a drop in rainfall.

Chennai is also likely to experience relatively clement weather with light or moderate rain in some areas and a day temperature of 34 degree Celsius for two days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US