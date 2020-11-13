Heavy rain likely in some areas today

Cyclonic circulation, trough revive northeast monsoon

Moderate rainfall will continue over many places in coastal districts and a few places in interior districts for two days because of the prevailing weather system over the Bay of Bengal.

The meteorological department has forecast fairly widespread rainfall to continue over the State and Puducherry till November 16.

Rains continued well into Thursday in Chennai and weather stations in Ennore (5.3 cm), Nungambakkam (3 cm) and Meenambakkam (2.4 cm) recorded intermittent rainfall till 5.30 p.m.

Cyclonic circulation

A cyclonic circulation lies over Sri Lanka and neighbourhood and Wednesday’s trough now runs from this cyclonic circulation to southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu coast.

The weather systems have revived northeast monsoon over the region. Officials of the Meteorological department said one or two places in the districts, including Chennai and its neighbouring districts, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai districts may experience heavy rains on Friday. Isolated heavy rains with thunderstorms may continue in coastal areas during the weekend. The city may receive intermittent rains that may be heavy at times in some areas till Saturday. The day temperature will be around 28 degree Celsius. As on Thursday, Chennai has received 78 cm of rainfall against its yearly share of 140 cm.

Similarly, Meenambakkam has so far recorded 97 cm of rainfall against its annual normal rainfall of 138 cm.