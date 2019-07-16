Heavy rain lashes parts of city

Residents of Chennai rejoiced as heavy showers lashed many parts of the city on Monday evening.

The city may get showers in the evenings and nights for the next few days, said Meteorological Department officials.

From around 7.30 p.m., Anna Nagar, Ayanavaram, Abhiramapuram, Arumbakkam, Kilpauk, T. Nagar, CMBT, Royapuram, Chintadripet and Royapettah witnessed rain with thunder and lightning. This is a result of convective activity, the officials said.

“The sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas during evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 37 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively,” the officials said.

As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, there may be heavy rains in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kancheepuram, the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Madurai, Theni and Dindigul, the department said.

Ariyalur recorded 9 cm of rainfall, followed by 8 cm in Harur of Dharmapurai district and 7 cm in Chengam of Tiruvannamalai district for the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m.