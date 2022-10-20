Heavy rain inundates Government Taluk Hospital at Vaniyambadi

ADVERTISEMENT

The Government Taluk Hospital at Vaniyambadi near Tirupattur was inundated on Wednesday after heavy rain lashed the neighbourhood and surrounding areas for the past few days.

The 144-bed hospital, built in 1957, is tucked between the bus terminus and the railway level crossing. As it was inundated, patients and their relatives, the doctors and the staff members had to wade through knee-deep water. “Every monsoon the hospital is inundated. In the November, 2021 rain, wards were flooded. We used pumps to drain the water,” said Ambika, Medical Officer of the hospital.

Residents said the hospital is a lifeline for residents of Vaniyambadi, Natrampalli, Alangayam, Jolarpet and Ambur because it functions round the clock, and is furnished with CT scanner, X-ray and operation theatres, besides an adequate stock of medicines. Residents of more than 30 villages also depend upon the hospital for timely treatment.



Revenue Department officials cited two reasons for the inundation. First, the hospital is located on a low-lying area near the Kannamma Pudur lake, which has encroachments. Secondly, the decade-old storm water drain, which was built by the Vaniyambadi municipality, was a narrow and of a faulty design. As a result, the hospital is flooded when it rains and excess water flows out of the lake. Encroachments on the bund of the lake also contribute to the inundation of the hospital.

Eviction notices were served on 49 encroachers. On Tuesday, Revenue Department officials and the police tried to demolish encroachments on the lake. However, protest by the encroachers forced the officials call off the drive. “Steps are being taken for the eviction drive and rebuilding the storm water drain near the hospital,” P. Premalatha, Revenue Divisional Officer, Vaniyambadi, told The Hindu.