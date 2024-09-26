Chennai on Thursday (September 26, 2024) woke up to an overcast sky and heavy rainfall, which had been lashing many localities in the city since the previous night.

The western parts of Chennai, including Avadi and Ambattur, were among the areas that recorded very heavy rainfall of 13 cm and 12 cm till 6 a.m. on Thursday. Places like Thiruvalangadu in Tiruvallur district also registered 11 cm of rainfall.

Overnight thunderstorms, which resulted in heavy rainfall within a few hours, submerged many subways and railway under-bridges in areas like Sekkadu. Social media platforms were filled with photos, videos, and feeds detailing the thunderstorms and the resultant stagnation in places like Nungambakkam, Velachery, Anna Nagar, and G.P. Road, among others.

According to data collated by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam received 7.4 cm and 7.1 cm of rainfall till 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Rains that had battered several areas like Tiruninravur (9 cm), Villivakkam and Red Hills (8 cm), and Satyabama University (7 cm) had brought in a burst of mild weather on Thursday.

Overnight showers also led to considerable inflow into city’s drinking water sources, particularly the Red Hills and Chembarambakkam reservoirs, which received an inflow 700 cubic feet per second of water and 350 cusecs, respectively.

Evening thunderstorms are set to continue in the city triggered by wind convergence and a weather system, according to the Meteorological Department. In its Nowcast, the department has said Chennai and its neighbouring districts may receive light rains till Thursday noon.