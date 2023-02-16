ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy duty laundry machines installed in prisons to help inmates

February 16, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Fifteen industrial use heavy duty laundry machines were acquired for a cost of ₹60 lakh and installed in nine prisons, five special prisons and at the Borstal School, Pudukottai

The Hindu Bureau

Director-General of Police (Prisons and Correctional Services) Amaraesh Pujari watches a technician demonstrate the operation of industrial use laundry machine at the Central Prison, Puzhal. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Replacing the old system of making the prisoners wash their clothes, the Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services has installed heavy duty industrial power laundry machines in prisons across the State. 

This machine was formally launched “by prisoners for the use of prisoners” at Central Prison- I, Puzhal, in the presence of Director General of Police (DGP) Prisons and Correctional Services Amaraesh Pujari and other senior officers on Thursday. 

Fifteen machines were purchased at a cost of ₹60 lakh and installed in nine central prisons, five special prisons for women, Puzhal, Vellore, Tiruchi, Coimbatore, Madurai and Borstal School & District Jail, Pudukottai. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It will help 5,089 convicts (4,877 men and 212 women)  in nine central prisons and  five special prisons for women in the State. 

 Mr. Pujari said: “Till now, the convicts used to wash their clothes manually and as a result,  the desired hygiene standards could not be achieved with consequent health issues. To overcome this, these heavy-duty industrial laundry machines have been installed in all the central prisons and special prisons for women. This measure will help in achieving better hygienic standards with attendant health benefits for the prisoners.” 

Another benefit of this move will be that the time saved by the prisoners can be utilised by them in reading books from the recently augmented prison libraries or listening to newly introduced audiobooks in the prisons, said the DGP.

A. Murugesan, Deputy Inspector-General, Prisons, said with this, the practice of prisoners washing their own clothes would be a thing of the past. “Earlier, they had to wash themselves their uniforms, bed linen and blankets. Some of them struggled to wash heavy clothes and dry them and some did not do it regularly. Hence, it resulted in unhygienic conditions. So, it was felt necessary to provide laundry machines,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / prison

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US