Heavy duty laundry machines installed in prisons to help inmates

February 16, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Replacing the old system of making the prisoners wash their clothes, the Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services has installed heavy duty industrial power laundry machines in prisons across the State.

This machine was formally launched “by prisoners for the use of prisoners” at Central Prison- I, Puzhal, in the presence of Director General of Police (DGP) Prisons and Correctional Services Amaraesh Pujari and other senior officers on Thursday.

Fifteen machines were purchased at a cost of ₹60 lakh and installed in nine central prisons, five special prisons for women, Puzhal, Vellore, Tiruchi, Coimbatore, Madurai and Borstal School & District Jail, Pudukottai.

It will help 5,089 convicts (4,877 men and 212 women) in nine central prisons and five special prisons for women in the State.

Mr. Pujari said: “Till now, the convicts used to wash their clothes manually and as a result, the desired hygiene standards could not be achieved with consequent health issues. To overcome this, these heavy-duty industrial laundry machines have been installed in all the central prisons and special prisons for women. This measure will help in achieving better hygienic standards with attendant health benefits for the prisoners.”

Another benefit of this move will be that the time saved by the prisoners can be utilised by them in reading books from the recently augmented prison libraries or listening to newly introduced audiobooks in the prisons, said the DGP.

A. Murugesan, Deputy Inspector-General, Prisons, said with this, the practice of prisoners washing their own clothes would be a thing of the past. “Earlier, they had to wash themselves their uniforms, bed linen and blankets. Some of them struggled to wash heavy clothes and dry them and some did not do it regularly. Hence, it resulted in unhygienic conditions. So, it was felt necessary to provide laundry machines,” he said.