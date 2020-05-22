Heatwave to continue for three days in northern Tamil Nadu

For the third consecutive day, Chennai and its outskirts sizzled on Thursday as the mercury level peaked above 40 degree Celsius.

The Meteorological Department warned that heatwave conditions would prevail over north Tamil Nadu for the next three days.

On Thursday, the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded a maximum temperature of 41.2 degree Celsius and 41.5 degree Celsius respectively. Similarly, several other weather stations, including the Poonamallee and Tiruttani ones in north Tamil Nadu recorded a temperature level above the 40-degree mark.

Officials of the Meteorological Department said as cyclone Amphan took away moisture and changed the wind direction, dry land breeze from west and northwesterly direction prevailed over north Tamil Nadu.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said several places in north Tamil Nadu such as Vellore and Puducherry registered a maximum temperature between 41-42 degree Celsius on Wednesday.

Summer showers

Some places like Vanamadevi and Parangipettai in Cuddalore district experienced summer showers. Such thundershowers may continue in one or two places in south Tamil Nadu and Western Ghat areas on Friday, he said. The Meteorological Department warned people not to expose themselves to direct sunlight between 11.30 a.m. and 3.30 p.m. owing to heatwave conditions.

The day temperature over Chennai is likely to hover around 42 degree Celsius till Saturday. Fishermen were warned not to venture into the sea as strong winds with speeds reaching up to 40-50 km per hour may prevail over southeast Arabian sea and Gulf of Mannar on Friday.