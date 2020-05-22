Chennai

Heatwave to continue for three days in northern Tamil Nadu

Officials of the Meteorological Department said as cyclone Amphan took away moisture and changed the wind direction, dry land breeze from west and northwesterly direction prevailed over north Tamil Nadu.

For the third consecutive day, Chennai and its outskirts sizzled on Thursday as the mercury level peaked above 40 degree Celsius.

The Meteorological Department warned that heatwave conditions would prevail over north Tamil Nadu for the next three days.

On Thursday, the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded a maximum temperature of 41.2 degree Celsius and 41.5 degree Celsius respectively. Similarly, several other weather stations, including the Poonamallee and Tiruttani ones in north Tamil Nadu recorded a temperature level above the 40-degree mark.

Officials of the Meteorological Department said as cyclone Amphan took away moisture and changed the wind direction, dry land breeze from west and northwesterly direction prevailed over north Tamil Nadu.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said several places in north Tamil Nadu such as Vellore and Puducherry registered a maximum temperature between 41-42 degree Celsius on Wednesday.

Summer showers

Some places like Vanamadevi and Parangipettai in Cuddalore district experienced summer showers. Such thundershowers may continue in one or two places in south Tamil Nadu and Western Ghat areas on Friday, he said. The Meteorological Department warned people not to expose themselves to direct sunlight between 11.30 a.m. and 3.30 p.m. owing to heatwave conditions.

The day temperature over Chennai is likely to hover around 42 degree Celsius till Saturday. Fishermen were warned not to venture into the sea as strong winds with speeds reaching up to 40-50 km per hour may prevail over southeast Arabian sea and Gulf of Mannar on Friday.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 22, 2020 1:07:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/heatwave-to-continue-for-three-days-in-northern-tamil-nadu/article31645229.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY