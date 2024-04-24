Heatwave conditions likely to sweep parts of north interior T.N. on Thursday, warns IMD

April 24, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sweltering heat, scorching parts of north interior Tamil Nadu, is likely to continue for a few days. The Regional Meteorological Centre has warned of a heatwave condition likely to sweep over pockets of north interior region of the State on Thursday.

Though many other parts of the State have escaped heatwave warning as yet, the RMC has said the day temperature is set to climb up by two to four degree Celsius above normal, in some pockets in interior Tamil Nadu. While interior districts may have to brace for oppressive heat, as the mercury level will hover around 38-41 degree Celsius till April 28, some other parts of the State and Puducherry may experience a maximum temperature of 35-38 degree Celsius.

Relentless heat broiled many places on Wednesday and mercury level inched past the 40-degree mark as well. Nine weather stations in interior Tamil Nadu recorded sizzling temperature up to 42 degree Celsius. Erode was the hottest place on Wednesday, as the day temperature peaked to 42 degree Celsius, which is nearly five degree Celsius, above normal for the month.

The threshold for a heatwave is met when the maximum temperature touches 40 degree Celsius in the plains. Residents of places, including Vellore, Dharmapuri, Salem and Tiruchi, had to endure harsh summer day with mercury level, settling four to five degree Celsius above average.

Chennai’s Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 35.6 degree Celsius and 38.7 degree Celsius respectively on Wednesday. However, people who were outdoors noted that the ‘real feel’ temperature was much more uncomfortable. The RMC has also warned that residents of some places may have to endure hot and uncomfortable weather as high temperature-level coupled with high humidity and increasing night temperature is likely to prevail till Sunday.

A minor weather system may bring light rains over southern parts of the State. On Wednesday, Valparai recorded about 1 cm of rain. The Meteorological Department has forecast that Chennai is likely to experience a maximum temperature of 37-38 degree Celsius till Friday.

