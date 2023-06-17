Heat may relent over Tamil Nadu, IMD expects rainfall at many places on Sunday

June 17, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The gruelling heat may slowly relax its grip over Tamil Nadu from Sunday as cyclone Biparjoy has weakened.

With the cyclone set to fade out, Southwest monsoon wind flow pattern may revive and put an end to the extended summer. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects the cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal to trigger an uptick in rainfall at many places on Sunday. The intensity may be heavy in isolated parts of 16 districts, including Ranipet, Cuddalore, Tiruchi, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu, till Monday.

After experiencing blistering heat for over a fortnight, places including Chennai finally had respite on Saturday. Temperature level dropped to 38 degrees Celsius at Nungambakkam and 37.5 degrees Celsius at Meenambakkam.

The highest maximum temperature recorded was 38 degrees Celsius, at Palayamkottai and Tirupattur.

P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai, said the cyclone had attracted most of the wind circulation, disrupting monsoon flow and leading to strengthening of northwesterlies. Temperature in most parts of the State would now gradually drop to the normal level. Wet weather would continue till June 21. However, there are chances of temperature to hover between 38-40 degrees Celsius in isolated pockets on Sunday. Chennai, too, may get moderate rain in some areas, he said.

On the Monsoon Mission Climate Forecasting System’s prediction of development of El Nino in the coming months, officials said El Nino was still at a developing stage and may mature in July or August. It may not have a direct impact on the State.

Meanwhile, weather blogging site Chennai Rains/Chennaiyil Oru Mazhaikalam, had come up with an analysis of heat index in Anna Nagar this June. Heat index is the real-time temperature that is felt when humidity is factored in, along with the maximum air temperature.

K. Srikanth of Chennai Rains noted that the average heat index at Anna Nagar between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. had exceeded 45 degrees Celsius every day in the past 15 days. June 3 was the hottest day, when the heat index during these four hours was 52.3 degrees Celsius.

