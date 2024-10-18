ADVERTISEMENT

Heart of brain-dead accident victim transported from Ranipet to Chennai in 90 minutes

Updated - October 18, 2024 07:08 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The heart of a brain-dead patient was successfully transported from CMC Ranipet to MGM Healthcare in Chennai for a life-saving transplant in just an hour and 30 minutes. 

According to a press release from MGM Healthcare, the operation was made possible through the coordinated efforts of medical professionals and the support of traffic authorities in both cities.

The donor heart was harvested from a 20-year-old youth who lost his life in a road accident in Vellore. The Heart and Lung Transplant Team, led by K.R. Balakrishnan, opted for a route through Kancheepuram, Sunguvarchatram, Sriperumbudur, Maduravoyal, and Koyambedu, ensuring a swift arrival.

A “green corridor” was established to facilitate transportation of the organ. The heart was successfully transplanted into a 34-year-old woman suffering from heart failure due to dilated cardiomyopathy. 

“MGM Healthcare also extends its gratitude to TRANSTAN [Transplant Authority Government Of Tamil Nadu] for its support in making this procedure possible,” the release said.

