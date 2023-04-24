ADVERTISEMENT

Heart from Coimbatore brought to Chennai within 90 minutes

April 24, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The heart of a patient, who was declared brain dead in a private hospital in Coimbatore, was flown to Chennai for a transplant at Kauvery Hospital within one-and-a-half hours.

According to a press release, the organ was retrieved and transported via air on Saturday night. It was shifted within 15 minutes via a green corridor created from the Chennai airport to Kauvery Hospital. The organ shifting was completed within one-and-a-half hours. The Airports Authority of India, Coimbatore and Chennai, and the Greater Chennai Traffic Police helped, making the transport seamless. Reducing the travel time of donated organs increases the success of transplantation substantially, the release said.

