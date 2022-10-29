Heart and brain centre inaugurated

The Hindu Bureau
October 29, 2022 20:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Gleneagles Global Health City has launched an ‘Advanced Heart and Brain Centre’. Alok Khullar, chief executive officer of the hospital, said the centre was equipped with advanced technologies and staffed by board certified neurosurgeons, neurologists and neuro-interventionalists, cardiologists, cardiothoracic surgeons and interventional cardiologists to diagnose and pave way for appropriate protocol for heart and neuro ailments. The centre was inaugurated by celebrity chef K. Damodharan, according to a press release.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app