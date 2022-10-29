Heart and brain centre inaugurated

Gleneagles Global Health City has launched an ‘Advanced Heart and Brain Centre’. Alok Khullar, chief executive officer of the hospital, said the centre was equipped with advanced technologies and staffed by board certified neurosurgeons, neurologists and neuro-interventionalists, cardiologists, cardiothoracic surgeons and interventional cardiologists to diagnose and pave way for appropriate protocol for heart and neuro ailments. The centre was inaugurated by celebrity chef K. Damodharan, according to a press release.