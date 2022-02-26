Heaps of garbage accumulate along Station Service Road in Velachery

Greater Chennai Corporation urged to prevent dumping of debris

An eyesore: Heaps of construction debris and other wastes dumped on the land along the Station Service Road near Velachery railway station. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Greater Chennai Corporation urged to prevent dumping of debris

The land along the newly formed Station Service Road between Velachery and Perungudi railway station is turning into an illegal garbage dump. The road is set to be opened to public shortly.

Linking Velachery, Perungudi and Taramani railway stations, the road is devoid of any vehicular traffic at present and is popular with walkers. The unauthorised dumping of construction debris and plastic waste has made the road an eyesore, complain the walkers. Adding to the woes of the walkers was the burning of plastic garbage by ragpickers.

Sampath, a regular walker, said the Greater Chennai Corporation should take steps to prevent dumping of construction debris and plastic waste along the road which is located on the perimeter of the Pallikaranai Marshland.

A senior official of the Corporation said the complaint would be taken up with the local officials in Velachery. The construction debris would be removed very soon, he added.