Healthy lifestyle, routine can help beat pandemic blues, says expert

CHENNAI

29 May 2021 05:33 IST

‘20% of COVID-affected persons have psychiatric issues’

At a time when the pandemic is raging, the best way to stay healthy, mentally and emotionally is to look at the positive things life has given.

The time spent with family and the opportunity to catch up with what people have been putting aside could be therapeutic, according to S.P. Kurinjinathan, head of Psychiatry at MIOT Hospital.

In a Wellness Series webinar on emotional well-being at the time of COVID-19, he said people should have a daily structured routine and maintain it for their emotional well-being.

Advertising

Advertising

Women, who have double the work load, should be assertive. “Be kind on yourself. Allocate some time just for you without having to think about others,” he said. They should delegate work, including to children, and it “will make you appreciate your life,” he said.

It is better to limit children’s use of gadgets and instead use gadgets as a reward for work done well, he suggested. Gadgets are addictive as they help appease the mind’s constant demand for stimulation. Children should be encouraged to read books and play board games instead.

To some extent, anxiety keeps people safe. “Maintain emotional health by remaining confident and sleeping well. Good sleep for 7-8 hours and physical activity of 20 minutes will help secrete natural endorphines to make you more happy and energetic,” he said.

Dr. Kurinjinathan said almost 20% of people who contracted COVID-19 had psychiatric issues. The pandemic had driven even men to seek help, which they usually don’t, he added.

He put to rest doubts about vaccination, saying it protected people against the disease. All people had to do is to inform the vaccinating officer about their conditions so that they could receive appropriate advice.

As for professional caregivers, the best way to de-stress is to share their experiences with others in the same profession.