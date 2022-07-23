Healthcare service delivery witnessing tectonic shift, says Governor

R.N. Ravi presents T.N. Medical Council awards to 12 persons

Governor R.N.Ravi on Saturday presented the Tamil Nadu Medical Council Awards for excellence in medicine to 12 persons at a function at Raj Bhavan.

According to a press release, the Governor hailed the doctors and healthcare workers for their extraordinary service and dedication to society. “Doctors with their high professionalism and ethical standards have made commendable contributions to public health. During the pandemic and the most challenging situation they have exhibited extraordinary courage,” said Mr. Ravi.

The Governor described how the nation was witnessing a tectonic shift in intensive and comprehensive healthcare service delivery. It was the time for the nation to have comprehensive health care, building health infrastructure and ensuring accessible health care to every citizen.

“We are aiming to have one medical college in each district. Establishing health and wellness centres at all villages replacing sub centres and primary health centres by the year end,” said Mr.Ravi.

The scheme of Central Government of Ayushman Bharat had paved the way for 773 Ayush colleges. The country, since the time immemorial, had very strong traditional system of medicines which was much in practice. The traditional Indian medicine approach was different from the European and Western medicine approach which was more analytic in nature, said Mr. Ravi.

“We are promoting alternative medicine system. Today, export of Indian Ayush products are worth $18 billion,” said Mr. Ravi. The Governor urged the medical professionals to carry out extensive researches on Indian traditional medicine system, the release said.