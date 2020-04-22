Healthcare providers on COVID-19 duty want better accommodation, PPE

In a six-hour-long shift in the COVID-19 isolation ward, a doctor gets only one Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that he cannot remove. With air-conditioners turned off, he struggles with profuse sweating and dehydration but smiles saying he has got used to it. The few things that healthcare providers (HCP) such as him are in need of, are better accommodation and quality protective gear.

Both accommodation and safety kits continue to be a problem for several HCPs posted on COVID-19 duty -- in isolation wards and outpatient departments in a number of government hospitals. The arrangements made for accommodation, and number of days on duty that are followed by a quarantine period varies from hospital to hospital. This should not be the case, say a number of doctors.

While some government medical college hospitals have made arrangements for accommodation in nearby hotels or buildings such as MLA hostel in Chennai, some still house the healthcare providers on campus -- in hostels or other blocks.

At a government hospital in Chennai, doctors on isolation duty were provided accommodation on one of the floors of a building where the COVID-19 OP was functioning. After a representation to the hospital administration, 50 rooms in the MLA hostel were allocated, but only for male doctors.

“On the floor allotted for us, there were double sharing rooms with a common bathroom. This was not acceptable. Some of the medical college hospitals in districts have arranged for rooms in nearby hotels for healthcare providers. While male doctors moved to the MLA hostel, many women doctors are going home after duty in the isolation ward, posing a risk to those at home. We are ready to work but we need a safe environment to stay after work,” another doctor said.

“We are provided accommodation in the hostel. This increases the risk for cross infections. No healthcare provider on COVID-19 duty should be provided accommodation on the same campus,” a doctor on duty in a COVID-19 isolation ward in another hospital said.

Each hospital follows different patterns for duty and quarantine periods. “In some hospitals, it is five days of duty followed by nine or 10 days of quarantine. In another, it is seven days duty followed by equal days of quarantine. In one hospital, staff nurses work for 14 days followed by a week in quarantine. It should be the same for all. We have been requesting one week of duty followed by 14 days of quarantine. The government should provide accommodation in a hotel for the quarantine period until our test result returns negative for COVID-19. We cannot go home and put our family at risk,” a doctor said.

PPEs continue to be a problem for many. They are of sub-standard quality, said one doctor, while another doctor said that they got only one kit per shift.

“Not everybody gets the full suit. The kits are also being hoarded. Some have purchased kits on their own. The night shift is for 12 hours, and doctors wear the same suit throughout the shift. My colleagues on night shift struggle as they sweat profusely and their skin turns pale by the time they remove the PPE at the end of the shift. We cannot drink water nor go to the restroom,” the doctor said.

“We have to hydrate well before our shift begins. The PPE that we get is of sub-standard quality. The thickness is not as recommended. I have bought PPE on my own because what we get are like the regular HIV kits,” a doctor said.

The Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association, while demanding supply of proper protective gear for those in COVID-19 duty, said all of them should be provided suitable individual accommodation. Food and adequate quarantine should be provided to reduce the risk of spread during incubation/asymptomatic period and to reduce the viral load.

A doctor attached to the Federation of Government Doctors Association said in many places, doctors on COVID-19 duty were pooling in money to manage food and accommodation.