‘Healthcare is all about trust’

‘Dear People, with Love and Care, Your Doctors’, a compilation of stories on doctor-patient relationships, was released in the city on Tuesday.

Thirty doctors and five patients from across the world have authored the book that has a foreword from the Dalai Lama. Releasing the book, V. Mohan, chairman and chief of diabetology, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, who has also contributed for the book said these are stories of triumph, empathy, loss and failure.

Debraj Shome, one of the editors, said healthcare was all about trust, and if a patient does not trust the doctor, even the best medicine would fail to cure. “Doctors and patients are the two sides of the same coin. At the end of the book, we have a manifesto of doctor and patient rights,” he said.

The manifesto elaborates the rights and responsibilities of doctors as well as patients.

Aparna Govil Bhaskar, another editor, said, “Everyday, we hear stories of hospitals and doctors being attacked. People rely on the Internet than on the doctors. Doctors are the face of medicine. The book is a compilation of heartfelt stories from doctors and patients across the world.”

A senior patient of Dr. Mohan, S. M. Miskeen, chartered accountant and founder of RAC College, Tiruvarur, was felicitated on the occasion.

R.M. Anjana, joint managing director, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre was present.