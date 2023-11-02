HamberMenu
‘Health Walk’ tracks to launch tomorrow in 38 districts across State

The list of venues and Google Map links will be available on the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine website; screening camps will be organised along the path on the first Sunday of every month

November 02, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
State Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan inspecting the ‘Health Walk’ track at Besant Nagar on Thursday.

State Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan inspecting the ‘Health Walk’ track at Besant Nagar on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

With ‘Health Walk’ tracks all set to be launched in the 38 districts of Tamil Nadu, the identified stretches along with Google Map links will soon be available on the website of the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine.

In a bid to encourage people to walk, the Health Department designed ‘Health Walk’ tracks along the lines of an 8-km walking track in Tokyo. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian had earlier stated that the initiative would be launched on November 4.

“We identified the existing suitable pathways and developed them with assistance from urban local bodies, including installing benches along the routes. Display of suitable information material on the benefits of walking and signage indicating the route for every kilometre are among the features of the initiative. Our health teams will join the walkers on the first Sunday of every month and also organise screening camps at suitable locations along the ‘Health Walk’ pathway,” T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health, said.

The list of venues and Google Map links will be available on the directorate’s website – www.tndphpm.com. The starting point of the walking tracks are being put up and identified routes will be posted soon on the website.

In Chennai, the track begins and ends at the Dr. Muthulakshmi Park in Adyar. The East Club Road, Race Course, in Coimbatore; Silver Beach, Devanampattinam, in Cuddalore; Collector Office entrance in Kancheepuram; Sunset Point in Kanniyakumari; Race Course Outer Road in Madurai; Additional Collectorate, Ooty, in The Nilgiris; Paruthipattu Lake Green Park in Tiruvallur; Science Park, Anna Nagar in Tiruchi; and Gandhi Statue near Vellore Fort, are among the identified health walk venues, according to officials.

“Every individual should take responsibility for his/ her health and also give their support and motivation to friends and family members. This mass movement will definitely bring down the non-communicable diseases risk factors over the years. The government can facilitate this movement but every individual should take responsibility for their health,” Dr. Selvavinayagam said.

