Health Walk takes care of civic health too 

November 04, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST

The initiative to promote human wellness has also led to transformer units receiving artistic view-cutters and busy roads being provided with safety-promoting short, concrete medians 

Prince Frederick

Part of the ‘Health Walk’ track, Besant Avenue Road has been bettered in more ways than one and that includes embellished metal boxes for Tangedco transformer units found on the road. | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

Transformers at Besant Avenue Road ‘vanish’ from view 

Electricity cannot be seen and it need not be. Transformers cannot be kept from roads but they need not be in the face. And behemoth-sided transformer units are. A part of the Health Walk track, Besant Avenue Road was smartened up and that included giant-sized view cutters for transformer units found on the road.

They are in fact more than view cutters as they keep these transformer units out of sight. The metal coverings are roughly patterned on the one GCC installs at its new urinals and toilets to deflect eyes from the doors.

A safety feature

Tiger Varadachari Road has received a short concrete median. | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

A road may not have a median along its entire length, but it would require a short median at both its ends. This feature is particularly required where a road feeds into a busy junction. Running into a busy junction in Besant Nagar (with Second Avenue and Anna Velankanni Road being the other roads), Tiger Varadachari Road needed a short concrete median. What the doctor had ordered for it, it received as part of recent improvement works in the region. All three roads mentioned here have received this feature.

A concrete short median with a traffic signal was readied at Second Avenue Road in Besant Nagar. Second Avenue Road figures in the Health Walk track | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

Second Avenue is a key component of the Health Walk track.

Second Avenue has a traffic signal going with the short median; and on Anna Velankanni Road, a newly constructed short median serves as an extension of median marked by metal barricades built into concrete pedestals.

