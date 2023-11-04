Health Walk takes care of civic health too 

November 04, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST

Transformers at Besant Avenue Road ‘vanish’ from view

Electricity cannot be seen and it need not be. Transformers cannot be kept from roads but they need not be in the face. And behemoth-sided transformer units are. A part of the Health Walk track, Besant Avenue Road was smartened up and that included giant-sized view cutters for transformer units found on the road.

They are in fact more than view cutters as they keep these transformer units out of sight. The metal coverings are roughly patterned on the one GCC installs at its new urinals and toilets to deflect eyes from the doors.

A safety feature

A road may not have a median along its entire length, but it would require a short median at both its ends. This feature is particularly required where a road feeds into a busy junction. Running into a busy junction in Besant Nagar (with Second Avenue and Anna Velankanni Road being the other roads), Tiger Varadachari Road needed a short concrete median. What the doctor had ordered for it, it received as part of recent improvement works in the region. All three roads mentioned here have received this feature.

Second Avenue is a key component of the Health Walk track.

Second Avenue has a traffic signal going with the short median; and on Anna Velankanni Road, a newly constructed short median serves as an extension of median marked by metal barricades built into concrete pedestals.