‘Health Walk’ initiative launched

November 04, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday launched the ‘Health Walk’ initiative at the Dr. Muthulakshmi Park in Adyar. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in a post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), urged the people to make use of the health walk initiative launched in all districts. The medical fraternity has suggested that walking and exercise were the early solution for diabetes and hypertension that are major threats to Indians.

The Health department along with local bodies identified eight kilometre-long pathways for the initiative in all 38 districts. This was aimed at encouraging people to walk. On the first Sunday of every month, the public will be joined by officials and elected representatives for the walk. In phase I, ₹57 lakh was allotted for the initiative and the required works to develop the pathways were completed.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Director of The Hindu Publishing Group N. Ram, Chennai Mayor R. Priya, Member of Parliament (South Chennai) Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu, Members of Legislative Assembly and officials were present, according to a press release.

