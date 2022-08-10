Health sub-centre near Ambur to get resident VHN

The sub-centre, which was built over a year ago, had remained locked due to lack of a permanent VHN

After more than a decade of struggle by residents, the health sub-centre in Karapattu, a Scheduled Caste (SC)-dominated hamlet near Ambur town in Tirupattur, will function with a permanent resident Village Health Nurse (VHN) from August 15.

Residents of the hamlet said that before the sub-centre was built over a year ago, they had to travel to a primary health centre (PHC)in Arangalduragam village, around 10 km from the hamlet, for treatment.

The sub-centre remained locked due to the lack of a permanent VHN. “We have also passed a resolution in the panchayat for immediate opening of the health sub-centre in the hamlet. But the centre, including its walls, serves only to dry clothes,” said Abhigiri Pandian, president, Arangaldurgam village panchayat.

A week ago, a Class VII student belonging to the Irula community in Abikiripattarai tribal hamlet in the same village succumbed to a snakebite. Tribals blamed the lack of road on the hillock to reach the PHC in Arangaladurgam for the boy’s death.

Residents in Karapattu said that the new sub-health centre should have adequate staff to help provide health services in remote hamlets within Ambur taluk. Built under the Combined Health Services Scheme for 2019-20 with funds from the Centre, the sub-centre was built on the 1,200 square feet plot, gifted by the local panchayat, at a cost of ₹25 lakh.

It has an outpatient ward, a cabin for VHN and other staff, a pharmacy and a store room.

Stock medicines were kept in gunny bags inside the locked centre. Medical equipment was left to get dusted inside the centre, making residents go to Arangaladurgam for emergencies.

“Steps have been taken to provide a permanent resident VHN in the village,” T.R. Senthil, Deputy Director (Health), Tirupattur, told The Hindu.