ADVERTISEMENT

Health Secretary pays surprise visit to Stanley Medical College Hospital

July 07, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi inspecting a ward at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi conducted a surprise inspection at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on Friday. He visited various departments and instructed the hospital authorities to improve a number of facilities.

Mr. Bedi visited the diabetology block, paediatric block, TAEI (Tamil Nadu Accident and Emergency Care Initiative) ward, radiology department, surgery intensive care unit, post-operative ward and outpatient ticket counter.

Officials said the Health Secretary took a look at the attendance of professors, associate professors and assistant professors for the day and sought the list of persons who turned up late for work. At the MRI area, on learning that patients were waiting for cardiology review, hospital authorities were advised to allot a separate place for these patients.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

At the outpatient (OP) ticket counter, he checked the computer entry and instructed interlinking of all outpatient data. He interacted with patients and inquired about the waiting time and breakfast provided at the hospital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US