Health Secretary pays surprise visit to Stanley Medical College Hospital

July 07, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi inspecting a ward at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai on Friday.

Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi inspecting a ward at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi conducted a surprise inspection at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on Friday. He visited various departments and instructed the hospital authorities to improve a number of facilities.

Mr. Bedi visited the diabetology block, paediatric block, TAEI (Tamil Nadu Accident and Emergency Care Initiative) ward, radiology department, surgery intensive care unit, post-operative ward and outpatient ticket counter.

Officials said the Health Secretary took a look at the attendance of professors, associate professors and assistant professors for the day and sought the list of persons who turned up late for work. At the MRI area, on learning that patients were waiting for cardiology review, hospital authorities were advised to allot a separate place for these patients.

At the outpatient (OP) ticket counter, he checked the computer entry and instructed interlinking of all outpatient data. He interacted with patients and inquired about the waiting time and breakfast provided at the hospital.

