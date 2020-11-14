Chennai

Health Secretary pays a visit to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, interacts with patients

On rounds: Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan during his visit to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Friday.  

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan visited the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Friday and interacted with patients admitted for COVID-19 treatment.

The official spent two hours at the hospital and was accompanied by Dean E. Theranirajan.

Dr. Radhakrishnan also spoke with the hospital employees and doctors. The aim of the visit was to appreciate the doctors, nurses, paramedical and conservancy staff, who despite the festival continued to work round-the-clock.

He also inspected the third floor in the new tower block, where an additional 120 oxygen beds have been prepared.

This will include 50 additional ICU beds.

