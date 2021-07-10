Health Secretary meets officials in Delhi

Supply of 15.87 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine to be fast-tracked this month

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan on Friday met V.K. Paul, member (Health), NITI Aayog, and chairman of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19, at New Delhi.

They discussed the COVID-19 status in Tamil Nadu.

COVID-19 status

The Health Secretary is on a visit to Delhi to discuss issues, including the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to the State.

He met the Union Health Secretary and held discussions on the requirement of vaccines, inspection of the 11 new government medical colleges, preparedness for the third wave, support from the Emergency COVID-19 Response Package, expedition of construction of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Madurai, and vaccine production at HLL Biotech Limited, Chengalpattu.

“They have assured us that the supply of 15.87 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be fast-tracked between July 10 and 12 from this month’s allotment of 71 lakh doses,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said.