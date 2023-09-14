ADVERTISEMENT

Health Secretary issues directives to ramp up anti-dengue drive in Tamil Nadu

September 14, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

He asks all Collectors to follow up on the work of domestic breeding checkers and ensure that enough of them are deployed in each district to check every household at least once a week

The Hindu Bureau

Gagandeep Singh Bedi | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has issued directives regarding the prevention and control of dengue to Collectors across the State.

Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Secretary, Health Department, said that following the continuing sporadic rain in the State, it was important to monitor fever cases in the districts. In a circular, he asked all Collectors to follow up on the work of domestic breeding checkers (DBCs) and ensure that enough of them had been deployed in each district to check every household at least once a week. District administrations have also been asked to raise awareness and check indoor breeding sources of mosquitoes. 

Adequate indoor and outdoor fogging twice a day and mass cleaning activities are to be carried out at all high-risk areas. With regard to the preparedness of health facilities in the State, Mr. Bedi asked all Deans and Joint Directors and Deputy Director of Health Services to initiate fever clinics in primary health centres, government hospitals, and medical college hospitals.

Dedicated exclusive wards for the management of fever and dengue cases will also be started on the basis of necessity and adequate number of non-specific antigen (NS1) testing kits and IgM Elisa Kits must be stocked. Blood donation camps will also be promoted.

