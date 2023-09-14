HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Health Secretary issues directives to ramp up anti-dengue drive in Tamil Nadu

He asks all Collectors to follow up on the work of domestic breeding checkers and ensure that enough of them are deployed in each district to check every household at least once a week

September 14, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Gagandeep Singh Bedi

Gagandeep Singh Bedi | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has issued directives regarding the prevention and control of dengue to Collectors across the State.

Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Secretary, Health Department, said that following the continuing sporadic rain in the State, it was important to monitor fever cases in the districts. In a circular, he asked all Collectors to follow up on the work of domestic breeding checkers (DBCs) and ensure that enough of them had been deployed in each district to check every household at least once a week. District administrations have also been asked to raise awareness and check indoor breeding sources of mosquitoes. 

Adequate indoor and outdoor fogging twice a day and mass cleaning activities are to be carried out at all high-risk areas. With regard to the preparedness of health facilities in the State, Mr. Bedi asked all Deans and Joint Directors and Deputy Director of Health Services to initiate fever clinics in primary health centres, government hospitals, and medical college hospitals.

Dedicated exclusive wards for the management of fever and dengue cases will also be started on the basis of necessity and adequate number of non-specific antigen (NS1) testing kits and IgM Elisa Kits must be stocked. Blood donation camps will also be promoted.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.