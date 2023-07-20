ADVERTISEMENT

Health Secretary inspects government multi super speciality hospital

July 20, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi checking the functioning of various departments at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi inspected the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital and the Government Medical College Hospital, both at the Omandurar Estate, on Thursday.

Mr. Bedi visited several units at hospital, including the cardiology outpatient unit, cath lab, robotic operation theatre and cardiac intensive care unit. He inspected the Central Sterilisation Services Department (CSSD). He went around the departments handling backend services, including laundry and kitchens. The CSSD was equipped with a decontamination area with four manual washing spaces and two ultrasonic decontaminating machines.

Mr. Bedi asked the authorities to ensure continuous upkeep of the facilities to ensure an infection-free system.

