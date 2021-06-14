Chennai

Health Secretary gives first aid to calf hit by car near Tiruvallur

The calf was shifted to the Tiruvallur veterinary hospital by an animal ambulance.  

Health secretary J. Radhakrishnan, a veterinarian, treated an injured calf that was hit by his car.

On Sunday, he travelled to Tiruttani to inspect COVID-19 related work at the healthcare facilities in the town. On his way from Tiruttani to Tiruvallur, the car he was travelling in hit a male calf, injuring it.

“We gave first aid and then called an animal ambulance and got it shifted to the Tiruvallur veterinary hospital,” Dr. Radhakrishnan said.

The official is a veterinarian and provided first aid to the injured animal. He said Jawahar, Deputy Director, Health, was also present. The officials called for an animal ambulance. Sowmya, the veterinarian, took charge of the animal, which could walk but had sustained bruises and bleeding injuries. The animal was taken to the Tiruvallur veterinary hospital for treatment.

Calf walks soon

According to Dr. Radhakrishnan, the calf appeared to be in a shock. When tended to, it recovered and could walk within half an hour of the accident. “As a veterinarian, I felt I should not abandon it by the roadside. The Joint Director of Animal Husbandry, Tiruvallur, also responded and sent the animal ambulance,” he said.


