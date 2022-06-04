Health Secretary gets award

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan receiving the ‘For the sake of honour’ award of the Rotary Club of Anna Nagar from N. Ram, Director, THG Publishing Private Ltd., in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.V. SRINIVASAN

The Rotary Club of Anna Nagar Madras presented J. Radhakrishnan, Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Tamil Nadu, with the ‘For the sake of honour’ award on Saturday.

The award is given to persons who have made a tremendous contribution to their vocation and have consistently gone beyond their call of duty. “To get the opportunity to serve the public is a big award. This award also is not meant to be taken as a recognition for my services, but is for the team working tirelessly behind me,” Dr. Radhakrishnan said.

The Health Secretary said that heroes in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic were many from the person who used to disinfect cars of the officials who used to go on rounds, nurses, and persons collecting samples for testing among several others.

“Tamil Nadu has been able to tackle the pandemic because the people have been cooperating well. It is important that we continue to remember the importance of COVID-appropriate behaviour for our safety as well as getting vaccinated,” he said.

Dr. Radhakrishnan received the award from N. Ram, Director, THG Publishing Pvt. Ltd., who lauded his outstanding leadership, his ability to work in a team, and commitment to clean governance.

“As a young IAS officer, he was a harbinger of new ideas to municipal governance, and had the right values and approach,” Mr. Ram said. Speaking about Dr Radhakrishnan handling the aftermath of Kumbakonam fire tragedy, the tsunami relief and rehabilitation in Nagapattinam district and the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Ram highlighted how effective his response had been to the challenges.

N.S. Saravanan, Rotary District Governor Nominee Designate, and Renu K. Sawlani, President, Rotary Club of Anna Nagar, spoke.