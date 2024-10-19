Health Secretary flags inadequacies, expresses disappointment in not addressing issues

Flagging several inadequacies in government medical college hospitals in the State, Health Secretary Supriya Sahu has written to deans on the lack of strict infection control practices, poor cleanliness and new equipment not being put to use due to coordination/licensing issues.

In an official communication to the deans, the Health Secretary recalled a review on ‘Patient Centric Approach’ during which the importance of keeping health facilities free from infections, providing best patient amenities, including clean toilets, hygienic food, clean bed linen and proper lighting, and how funds from the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme could be utilised as per guidelines to improve patient amenities were discussed. However, following visits to some health facilities, she expressed disappointment that this was not followed in several institutions in the right spirit.

Listing out a number of observations, Ms. Sahu said patient amenities such as wheelchairs, stretches, patient waiting chairs were broken/damaged/rusted, many institutions are not maintaining strict infection control practices, which was a serious matter and could lead to several complications, including sepsis in patients. Patient facilities such as lifts were not clean. Many facilities have broken windows, broken and damaged doors and unclean floors.

She asked the deans to ensure proper infection control protocol, including wearing of mask, covering of shoes while entering wards, operation theatres or intensive care units. Water storage facilities should be checked and samples collected to ensure that only clean water is supplied in hospitals and hospital kitchens should be checked by government food inspectors to ensure that food safety standards are being followed. The deans were told to check the expiry date of drugs and ensure that no expired drugs are stored.

Many institutes have new equipment that is not being put to use due to several coordination/licensing issues. It is the duty of the respective head to ensure that there is proper coordination. Patients must be received properly and guided for various services, especially in large institutions. All health facilities must ensure adherence to proper biomedical waste management rules, she said.

The Health Secretary asked the Director of Medical Education (DME) and Research to closely monitor to submit a monthly report to the government.

Expressed disappointment

Ms. Sahu, in another official letter to DME J. Sangumani expressed disappointment at lack of measures to improve the living conditions of men and women residents of the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

She said that she had issued several instructions to improve the living conditions of IMH residents, and certain decisions were taken during a meeting conducted on September 20. This included improving food arrangements for residents by including serving of non-vegetarian food, modernisation of kitchen, immediate budgetary allocation by DME for food, attire and self-care kit, patient attire and amenities, Memorandum of Understanding between IMH and Banyan, additional caretakers, infrastructure design, independent third-party evaluation of the institute and strengthening of clinical services, academics and research.

The official said that during her visit to IMH on October 17, she found no improvement at all. Innerwear for women residents were yet to be purchased and their upkeep was shabby. Most women were uncared for and their hair was not combed. “This is a pathetic state of affairs and calls for immediate emergency action,” she said in the letter.

She added that the renovation plan of the wards was not submitted to the government. She asked the DME to work in close coordination with the IMH Director and to mobilise resources, make daily visits and ensure that decisions taken in the meeting are implemented with immediate effect. The DME was asked to submit a compliance report immediately.

