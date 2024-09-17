Health officials told to step up vigil for Nipah in border districts

The Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine has instructed the District Health Officers (DHOs) of districts bordering Kerala — The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Tenkasi, and Kanniyakumari — to enhance surveillance for Nipah. Persons with Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) admitted to hospital from these districts should be closely monitored.

With a 24-year-old man from Wandoor in Malappuram district of Kerala dying of Nipah infection on September 9, the Directorate has instructed all DHOs to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspected cases with symptoms of fever with altered sensorium, seizures and/or headache. The DHOs should also sensitise government as well as private medical practitioners, ensuring timely notification of cases to the District Surveillance Officers through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Project-Integrated Health Information Platform portal, according to an official communication sent to the DHOs.

While all DHOs, particularly in the districts bordering Kerala, should enhance surveillance for Nipah cases, AES cases admitted from these districts, especially from Malappuram, should be closely monitored.

Health teams should be deployed 24x7 at border checkpoints to screen all symptomatic individuals. Protective equipment should be used, especially in the districts of The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Tenkasi, and Kanniyakumari.