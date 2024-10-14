Health officers directed to ensure presence of rapid response teams in flood-prone areas in Tamil Nadu

With the Indian Meteorological Department issuing an alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall for several districts, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has instructed District Health Officers (DHO) and City Health Officers (CHO) to ensure the presence of rapid response teams (RRT) with essential medicines for flood-prone high risk/vulnerable low lying areas.

Primary Health Centres (PHC) and hospitals in low-lying areas should identify pregnant women, who are nearing their estimated date of delivery, in flood-prone areas and admit them in nearby centres before the rains begin.

RRTs should comprise a medical officer, staff nurse, village health nurses and health inspector. Adequate number of health personnel should be available round-the-clock when cyclone/heavy rains are forecasted. Medical teams should be present in all rescue shelters, while 108 ambulances should be made available in case of emergency in high risk/vulnerable areas, the directorate said as a part of instructions issued for northeast monsoon preparedness.

Hospitals should have a well-defined mass casualty triage protocol, and availability and supply of emergency medicines, IV fluids, vaccines and beds should be ensured. Hospitals should have adequate surge capacity in terms of manpower and medicines to meet increased demand for clinical care. The officers should ensure that hospitals have 24x7 electricity supply by having a backup generator with adequate fuel.

PHCs/hospitals in low-lying areas should ensure that medicines and supplies are kept at elevated places. Ice Lined Refrigerators should be kept in elevated places away from water logging for vaccines storage.

DHOs should ensure hygienic food, drinking water and sanitation facilities are available in rescue shelters/relief camps.

NODAL OFFICERS

The directorate has appointed monitoring officers for districts for effective implementation of all health programmes/schemes as well as for communicable diseases. They will handle all the programmes in their allocated districts including monsoon preparedness and dengue control.