‘Health must not take a back seat during exams’

The board examinations are here. At a time when academics gain top priority, food and sleep should not take the back seat. Healthy eating and adequate sleep are must to sail through the board exams, say doctors and nutritionists.

Exam time could be strenuous for many, but it is important to be stress-free. If a student or parent needs help, the State Health Department’s round-the-clock helpline — 104 — can be contacted. Counsellors will help with information on how to prepare for exams, manage fear and anxiety, and parental support, officials said.

“Students should realise that examinations are only a step in one’s life and not the entire life. You can be a little anxious but do not be stressed. Do not start thinking about results as the performance will come down. Stay calm and revise what you have studied,” said Lakshmi Vijayakumar, psychiatrist and founder of Sneha. Ensure sleep for six to seven hours, and do not try to study anything new at the last moment.

Parents, she said, should understand that children are already anxious. “Do not add your expectations on them, do not increase the level of anxiety,” she added.

Eating healthy is crucial. “The brain needs fuel. So, never skip breakfast or go to the exam hall in an empty stomach. You can keep it simple with banana, a glass of milk and nuts, or eat idli with sambar. Chapati roll or multigrain sandwich are other choices,” said Meenakshi Bajaj, dietician, Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital.

With viral infectious causing fever, cold and cough this season, she said that students could choose anti-oxidants and immunonutrients, food rich in vitamins, omega 3 fatty acids and zinc to build immunity during exams.

Eating out is also a complete no during exams, and avoiding non-vegetarian food, except eggs at home, is advisable as if not cooked thoroughly they pose a risk of infections. “There is a risk of developing typhoid or acute gastroenteritis,” she said. Choose fruits and vegetables, and nuts and stay well-hydrated, she noted.